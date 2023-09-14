Welcome to this charming, remodeled home conveniently located in central Billings. With 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a range of fantastic features, this home offers the perfect blend of style, convenience, and comfort. Step inside to discover the elegance of hardwood floors that add warmth and character. The large windows flood the home with natural light, creating a bright & inviting atmosphere. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with new cabinets, quartz counters, backsplash, and LVP flooring. The adjoining dining area provides a delightful space to enjoy meals with family & friends. On the main floor there are three bedrooms & a full bathroom while the basement offers two more bedrooms, both with egress windows, bathroom & family room. The fenced backyard with mature trees creates a wonderful environment for enjoying the outdoors & the attached 1 car garage is an added bonus.