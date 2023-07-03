This meticulously cared for five bedroom, three bath home boasts natural light through out and is designed for comfortable living. Beautiful plantation window shutters throughout the main floor. Enjoy easy gathering with the large kitchen island and dining area that includes a patio door that leads to a trex deck for easy barbecues and entertaining. The main level offers three bedrooms including a spacious primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom with a double vanity and walk in closet. The finished basement offers a generous family room, two more bedrooms and large bathroom. Relax on the front porch or step out back to watch the stars and take a soak in the hot tub which conveys with the home. Two car heated garage with work bench. Tucked under the rims in Copper Ridge subdivision with many walking paths, large neighborhood park and backed up to Phipps park with hiking trails.