Welcome to Kimberly Heights Subdivision, where this magnificent real estate opportunity awaits you. With 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 3/4 bathroom, this bi-level home offers spaciousness and convenience. Embrace the cozy ambiance with two fireplaces on the main and lower levels. Situated on a generous 0.35-acre lot, the property boasts stunning landscaping and a fenced backyard for privacy. Capture cherished memories with the video feature in the backyard. Enjoy modern touches like the updated basement bathroom and master bedroom flooring. The dining area showcases a stylish built-in white cabinet, while the big living room provides ample space for relaxation and entertainment. Experience the comfort and elegance of this remarkable home that combines the beauty of nature with contemporary living.