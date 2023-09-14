Beautifully maintained home in the heights. 5 bedrooms, 3 bath, RV parking & electrical hook ups, new patio, raised garden bed, 2 separate family rooms, security/recording system installed. Seller will provide $5000 towards buyer's closing costs OR a $5000 allowance towards flooring. EM to Broc Criswell @ FMT
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $474,900
