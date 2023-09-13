You’ve found “home” nestled in the heart of Downtown! This stately American 4 Square has retained its most classic, craftsman style details including an expansive covered front porch, newly refinished original hardwood floors, large leaded glass windows, high ceilings w/tin accents, built-ins, window seats & charming room-dividing pocket doors. Renovated kitchen is a culinary delight w/quartz countertops, SS gas stove, double oven & walls of cabinetry. 4 beds upstairs w/large closets, gorgeous full bath & cozy nooks. Spacious primary suite features a decorative FP, walk-in & nicely updated bath. Outdoors offers many places to gather, a turfed yard, stamped concrete patio w/fire pit & basketball court. Basement has laundry, non-egress bedroom & storage. This home epitomizes the concept of timeless living~Don’t miss the opportunity to own a piece of Billings history!