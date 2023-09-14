Freshly remodeled 5 bedroom 3 bath ranch home right next to Rocky Mountain College. 3 bedrooms, 2 remodeled bathrooms and Laundry on the main floor. Kitchen has black stainless appliances and granite countertops accented by a glass tile backsplash. Master bedroom suite has a full tile enclosure double shower with glass door, solar tube, and double vanity. 98%efficient furnace and newer AC unit. 2 woodburning fireplaces. Basement has 2 bedrooms, 1 updated bathroom, tons of storage with a safe included. Oversized 976 Square foot 3 car garage with it's own 120amp electrical service and wood stove for heat. RV parking with a 30 Amp outlet.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $475,000
