Large peaceful rancher built in 2002. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry on the main level. Huge family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and an office downstairs with tons of storage. Attached 2 car garage is 660 Sq.ft. and the detached mechanics shop is 384 Sq.ft, both are heated. Fully landscaped lot with large decks, concrete curbing, park like backyard, underground sprinklers and a heated driveway. Close proximity to the Yellowstone river and boat launch. New roof scheduled for install in 2-3 weeks. Back on the market at no fault of the home.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $498,000
