Built in 2022. 5 bedrooms, 2 upstairs, 3 downstairs. 3 bathrooms, one upstairs, one master upstairs, one downstairs. Double car garage. Rear deck with patio block at bottom. Fireplace in giant living room downstairs. Vaulted ceiling upstairs. Lot is 80 feet by 120 feet. so 9,600 sq ft
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Adorable Midtown/Westend 3 bed, 1 bathroom proposed build, detached townhome is close to parks, hospitals, downtown and shopping! This home wi…
Adorable starter home or fixer upper. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath needs updating, but there is lots of potential. Located on a spacious corner lot …
This rare property has 5.52 Acres/ 240,451 square feet of land you could build something on with Direct I90 Visibility East and West as well a…
Hard to find sizable horse property near town. 134+ acres with a beautifully crafted genuine log cabin in a very private setting about 2 miles…
Home with a View Bordering 640 Acres of State Land! Great Ranch style home with 360 degree views of the Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains, …