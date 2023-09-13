Bring your foresight and imagination to this 15 acre, highway front property, just outside city limits ! Commercial possibilities for RV park, greenhouse and more with county approval. 15 ditch right shares and irrigation from the Artesian springs. This property has so much potential. There are no covenants or restrictions but is zoned Rural Residential 3 so could be subdivided down to 3 acre lots. (Property is already subdivided into (2) 7.5 acre lots with 2 tax codes.) Homes and shop needs rehabbed. This is prime horse property. Second home has 1 bed, 1 bath, 1200 sq ft (600 sq ft main 600 sq ft basement). For GPS directions enter: "2929 US Old Highway 312".
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $550,000
