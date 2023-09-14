This 80th St. Estates home offers room to breathe, both interior and exterior! Large 4040 Sq ft. home with over 1-acre lot. Crisp and clean kitchen with a huge pantry. This home is bright and welcoming. New carpet on the main floor. Shops allowed. A level lot, fully fenced, with a great deck/patio—the perfect canvas for your dream outdoor living plans. UNDERGROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEM HOOKED TO DITCH WATER. Have toys, RV's, etc to store? Not a problem with the large RV parking next to the garage AND extra storage lot the HOA offers down the street! **Seller is offering $10,000 at closing towards buyer's closing costs/prepaids!**