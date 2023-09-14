This 80th St. Estates home offers room to breathe, both interior and exterior! Large 4040 Sq ft. home with over 1-acre lot. Crisp and clean kitchen with a huge pantry. This home is bright and welcoming. New carpet on the main floor. Shops allowed. A level lot, fully fenced, with a great deck/patio—the perfect canvas for your dream outdoor living plans. UNDERGROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEM HOOKED TO DITCH WATER. Have toys, RV's, etc to store? Not a problem with the large RV parking next to the garage AND extra storage lot the HOA offers down the street! **Seller is offering $10,000 at closing towards buyer's closing costs/prepaids!**
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $565,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…