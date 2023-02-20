Pride of ownership shows in this move in ready and light filled Billings west end home with a main level living option. Main level features vaulted ceilings, and a beautiful gas fireplace focal point. Kitchen features ample cabinetry, plentiful counter space, stainless appliances and a great pantry. Master suite is spacious and tranquil with a generous walk in closet. Master bath features include dual vanities, tiled walk in shower & jetted soaking tub. Two additional spacious bedrooms, guest bath and laundry complete the level. Step down the wide staircase and enjoy 2nd large family room, 2 additional generously sized bedrooms, bonus office space, and 3rd full bath. Yard is fully fenced with large patio, beautiful, low maintenance landscaping, & raised garden beds. Home is professionally piered with 25 year warranty. BONUS!!! $5,000 credit for buyers to assist with purchase.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $570,000
