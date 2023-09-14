Price Improvements on this AMAZING BEAUTY! Spacious home in beautiful Oakridge Subdivision. If you yearn for a peaceful place to relax after a long day you'll want to see this smartly designed home w/soaring geometrically designed vaulted ceilings & flattering windows to let the sun’s rays shine in. The main level is open & airy w/new kitchen quartz counters & appliances, a pantry for storage & laundry/mudroom. Plus, new paint adorns this expansive main living area & quality hardwood floors. Enjoy your friends & family in the spacious backyard on those lazy summer days or while away the cold winter nights in front of the gas fireplace with 'Gulliver's Travels'. Retreat to the master suite/bath for a soak in the Jacuzzi tub & refresh in the new tiled shower. The family room would be a great place to have a theater room or a fun game room for the whole family. Make this “YOUR HOME” today!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $574,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…