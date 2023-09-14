NO COVENANTS and ROOM FOR A SHOP! From the moment you step in the door, you will feel at HOME! The main floor living area is inviting with a custom gas fireplace with reclaimed wood mantle and large windows to let in natural light. The upper level boasts an open concept kitchen/dining area with a slider to the back deck, patio & very large backyard. This level also features 2 bedrooms and the master with his/her closets and a private bath. Downstairs you will find a newly finished family room, perfect for watching movies with the family, a full bath, 2 more bedrooms and an office area with a built in gun safe. The large, beautifully landscaped yard provides an outdoor oasis for you and your family in the summer months along with safety and security provided by the newly installed 6ft privacy fence. Up to $10,000 buyer incentive with acceptable offer!