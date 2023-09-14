Fabulous Home located on a Secluded Private Lush Setting tucked off the street. Updated Throughout. Beautiful laminate plank flooring. Kitchen features Wolf Gas Cooktop w/Infrared Grill, Subzero Refrigerator, Conv Oven and Microwave, Solid Surface Counters, Custom Pull out Spice Racks, Under Counter RO System. Spacious Master with Garden Tub, Separate Shower, His and Her Closets, Walkout to Private Tigerwood Deck, Patio and Hot Tub. Formal Living and Dining Rooms. Main Floor Laundry. Attached Heated Garage. Decks and Patio with Private Serene Setting overlooking beautiful yard with Perennials, Apple Tree, Concord Grapes, Bleeding Hearts, Ferns, Birdbath. A MUST TO SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $589,900
