Come experience the best of modern convenience and classic midcentury charm with this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Northwest Billings. Super location - close to all colleges, hospitals, airport, and all main shopping and dining. Upgrades throughout to include new windows, siding, an updated kitchen with pantry, and updated flooring plus a newly installed deck and patio perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing. Natural hardwood floors add timeless beauty throughout. Head to the backyard to enjoy your own personal oasis with a shaded patio for relaxing or entertaining; it also has the added bonus of workshop space to make sure all your storage and entertaining space are taken care of. Plus, peace-of-mind features like chimney cap installation and a new water heater mean you can move right in! Don’t miss out on this chance to call this cozy home yours today!