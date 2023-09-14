Your sanctuary awaits! Tucked away in a well sought after heights neighborhood, this home serves as an oasis away from the hustle and bustle. Just minutes from Lake Elmo State Park and Lake Hills Golf Course, this expansive property is definitely one to check out. Bright and spacious, showcasing over 4100 sqft, 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and a large bonus room, every space has something great to offer. From its large rustic kitchen with granite countertops, to the expansive master bedroom and ensuite featuring a 100 sqft closet, soaker tub & dual shower room, to the entertainer's dream basement setup...this home is sure to impress. Step outside and enjoy the tranquility that is created by the mature trees and enclosed three-tiered pond. Whether you are sipping on your morning coffee or soaking in the hot tub after a long day, the outside spaces are just as impressive as the inside.