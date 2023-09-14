Welcome to your dream home! This new construction 2-story masterpiece offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, & a spacious 2,341 sq ft. The main level boasts an open-concept design, seamlessly connecting the kitchen, living room, & dining room. The kitchen is a culinary delight, featuring quartz countertops, white cabinets, a corner pantry, a tile backsplash, a gas oven, & a stunning curved island. Upstairs, you'll find 4 bedrooms, including the luxurious master suite w/ dual sinks & a tile shower, a family room, & a large laundry room. The exterior of this home is sure to impress w/ a charming front porch & a spacious covered back patio perfect for outdoor relaxation & entertaining. The property also features a spacious 4-car garage, including a convenient tandem stall, providing ample parking & storage options. Set on a FULLY landscaped and fenced 12,000+ sq ft lot allowing for a private oasis