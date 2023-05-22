Enjoy privacy, and tranquility while taking in the views of the big Montana sky at this home on almost 20 acres! Fall in love with the vaulted ceilings, and an open concept floor plan. On the main level you will find 3 bedrooms including a primary with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. The partially finished basement has 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Stay warm all winter with propane heat, a wood burning stove, and a pellet stove. This home has a central vacuum system, which will make cleaning a breeze. The heated & insulated shop features a separate 10x10 office, 20x20 workroom and bathroom! There are two 2200 gal drinking water cisterns and a separate 2200 gal rainwater cistern. Land is alfalfa & grass mix.