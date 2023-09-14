Tons of room in this quality home on spacious lot in prime NW-location. Custom kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, and coffee bar. Main level master. Ideal set up for in law quarters in basement with a separate entrance. Triple garage is oversized (32' deep on one stall) plus 18x21 shop in rear. Exterior has been completely upgraded: maintenance free siding, windows with interior blinds, roof, and gutters. Oversized deck with covered eating area overlooking the beautiful backyard featuring mature trees, raised garden beds, and mint and raspberry bushes.