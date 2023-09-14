SELLER IS VERY MOTIVATED. This incredible, completely remodeled home nestled into the rims of Billings offers picturesque views & privacy. Step inside to the fresh, open living space featuring endless light & timeless details. The inspiring kitchen boasts handmade ceramic tile backsplash, Sage green cabinets, quartz countertops, & 6 burner gas stove w/ pot filler. The master bedroom captures stunning backyard views & the ensuite showcases beautiful glass tile design, double shower heads w/ body sprays & vanity surrounded by natural light. Another stylish bathroom & 2 additional bedrooms complete the main level. Downstairs, a spacious room for games/movies & wet bar highlighting the original swanky wallpaper for a speakeasy feel. A large bath & 2 additional beds offer relaxation for guests. The wonderfully landscaped lot is where you will build memories & enjoy relaxing after a long day.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…