Nestled on a sprawling 38-acre property, this magnificent log home is a true gem. Featuring five generously-sized bedrooms and three beautifully-appointed bathrooms, it offers ample space for both relaxation and entertainment. With two inviting living rooms, you can enjoy stunning panoramic views from virtually every corner of the home. Step outside onto the expansive deck, where you can take in the breathtaking scenery and relish in the peace and quiet that surrounds you. Just a short 20-minute drive from Billings, this property provides the perfect blend of serenity and convenience. Seller offering $20,000 landscaping allowance.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $699,900
