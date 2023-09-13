Admit it, you've driven by this home and had garage envy! Historic charm of yesteryear meets modern conveniences in this one of a kind property convenient to downtown, westend, or heights. You can't help but put your feet up and enjoy the city views from the front porch of this American Foursquare. Enjoy the best of many worlds in this home which features updated kitchen, newer hardwood flooring, new finishes in basement. Large main floor master suite w/sauna, walk-in closet, fireplace. Two car garage has a bonus room or 6th bedroom above, plus OS shop/4-car tandem garage. New roof, furnace and A/C. Home sits on 16,000+ sf city lot and is separated from Rimrock by a separate 10,000+ sf lot.