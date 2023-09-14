New construction Wells Built home will be completed in October 2023. This home features 3000+ square feet, 5 beds 3 baths and 20x50’ shop. You will find plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors on this 17000+ sq.ft. corner lot - fenced and landscaped! Enjoy no step entry, upgraded finishes including tile shower, granite tops, and hard surface flooring. 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, and a large family room upstairs. Water is flat rate $50/mo, septic maintenance $47.50/mo and HOA $15/mo. Similarly appointed model home fully furnished and easy to see 117 Sundance Ridge Road. W/D, fridge, window covering, decor & wallpaper, not included in price. Photos are of a similar property. Call Steve to show, active construction site.