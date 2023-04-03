Welcome home to this beautiful west end new construction! This large layout is being built with attention to detail and upgraded finishes throughout. With a large island and open concept living and dining room this house is set up for entertaining. This beautiful kitchen has a gas range, tile backsplash, and hard surface counter tops. The main living space is vaulted, lets in lots of light with large custom wood trimmed windows and a gas fireplace centerpiece. The master bedroom has separate access to the covered patio as well as a large walk in closet, bath tub, double sink vanity and tiled shower. This is one of the premiere lots in the subdivision overlooking a horse pasture with great views of the rims. This new construction home is going to be ready for move in summer 2023.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $771,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
This beautifully renovated home is conveniently located in the heart of the Billings. You'll love the easy flow from living room to dining roo…
Looking for a well maintained home with lots of space to spread out? This is the home for you! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and i…
Take a look inside this 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres with so much beautiful handcrafted woodwork, built in maple buffet, dining room…
Bring your dream business! Commercial possibilities for RV park, greenhouse and more with county approval. Over 15 acres, ditch rights, and ir…
Country living in city setting with this 2007 Brown Builders home on 0.5-acre lot in desirable Granite Park Sub. Original owners have never ha…