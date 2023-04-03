Welcome home to this beautiful west end new construction! This large layout is being built with attention to detail and upgraded finishes throughout. With a large island and open concept living and dining room this house is set up for entertaining. This beautiful kitchen has a gas range, tile backsplash, and hard surface counter tops. The main living space is vaulted, lets in lots of light with large custom wood trimmed windows and a gas fireplace centerpiece. The master bedroom has separate access to the covered patio as well as a large walk in closet, bath tub, double sink vanity and tiled shower. This is one of the premiere lots in the subdivision overlooking a horse pasture with great views of the rims. This new construction home is going to be ready for move in summer 2023.