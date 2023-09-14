Just west of Billings is the peace & quiet of the gated Valley Canyon Ranch Subdivision. This new construction home features an attached 2,472 sqft shop/garage with two 14' overhead doors, expansive views from the wrap around porch and large interior windows. Spacious main floor primary bedroom has access to the back patio, spa like en-suite bath and a large walk in closet. Kitchen has ample cabinetry, large island and quartz countertops. A gas fireplace, soaring ceilings and views are featured in the main floor living space. A second bedroom, full bath and mud/utility room are also located conveniently on the main floor. The upstairs loft is a perfect place for an office with a view or just a quiet hang out space and a 3rd bedroom and full bath are also upstairs. The finished basement has a large great room with wet bar, 2 egress bedrooms, full bathroom and tons of storage space.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $885,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…