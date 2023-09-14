Just west of Billings is the peace & quiet of the gated Valley Canyon Ranch Subdivision. This new construction home features an attached 2,472 sqft shop/garage with two 14' overhead doors, expansive views from the wrap around porch and large interior windows. Spacious main floor primary bedroom has access to the back patio, spa like en-suite bath and a large walk in closet. Kitchen has ample cabinetry, large island and quartz countertops. A gas fireplace, soaring ceilings and views are featured in the main floor living space. A second bedroom, full bath and mud/utility room are also located conveniently on the main floor. The upstairs loft is a perfect place for an office with a view or just a quiet hang out space and a 3rd bedroom and full bath are also upstairs. The finished basement has a large great room with wet bar, 2 egress bedrooms, full bathroom and tons of storage space.