Stunning home in Ironwood Estates built by Dan Fluery with high end finishes. Living room has a gas fireplace, soaring ceilings and a wall of windows that gives you great views of the rimrocks. There are both formal and informal eating areas. The kitchen has granite counter tops, double ovens, and a cooktop with downdraft venting. The master bedroom is on the main level with a lovely bath, walk in closet and door to the patio. There is an office, laundry and 1/2 bath on the main level as well. Upstairs has two bedrooms with nice closets, a full bath and a large theatre room with a wet bar, small fridge. Downstairs has two bedrooms, full bath, large family room and a wet bar. Basement, 3 car garage, master bath all have radiant floor heating. Quick access to walking, hiking and biking trails and a park a short walk away. Whole house sound system. W/D hookups on main and lower