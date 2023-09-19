Seller will consider a contract for deed at 5.5% or will consider doing 3-2-1 buydown for buyers. Welcome to Ironwood Estates Subd, where luxury living meets natural beauty! This stunning property boasts 0.34 acres of beautifully landscaped land, nestled amidst an array of majestic trees that provide a serene and private ambiance. W/ a generous 4,318 sqft of living space, this home offers ample rooms. The interior is impeccably designed, featuring 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, ensuring space and convenience for everyone. Stay cozy on chilly evenings with 2 gas fireplaces that exude warmth and charm. A 3-car attached garage provides ample parking and storage. Embrace the beauty of nature from the deck and patio, perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing in solitude. The fenced backyard offers security and space for pets and play. Don't miss the opportunity to call this place your home!