This Montana dream home on the Stillwater River features a large kitchen with room for many cooks and the place everyone gathers to tell the fishing stories from the day on the Stillwater river. Extensive 1428 Sq ft luxury outdoor kitchen featuring an in counter gas fireplace, with outdoor heaters & hurricane shades. The tranquil waterfall & extensive landscaping make for the perfect place to entertain and relax. Mountain views and views of the tranquil grass meadows and Stillwater river valley. Large secluded home office, walkout basement family room with theater and extensive bar, 5 Bed, 3 Bath with two half baths. In-Floor heating with Forced Air AC. 50x80 Finished Shop with lean to for storage, "Country Style" Rock - Guest home. Approx. 1,500 feet of Stillwater River / Channel frontage lots of deer & turkey. Furnishings are negotiable. No detail missed with this home.