Located on desirable Annin Street in Columbus. The home is just a short walk to the schools. The house has 3 bedrooms on the main floor. The main bedroom has a 1/2 bath attached and a walk-in closet. One of the bedrooms has a custom mural by a local artist, which is great for kids' rooms. The living room is spacious. Do you love to cook? All the kitchen cabinets and countertops are brand new. Downstairs boasts a large entertaining area for a movie room, pool table, or exercise room. The two bedrooms are spacious, with an oversized bathroom. Parking for an RV, boat, and extra vehicles. The backyard has lots of rooms that are fenced for pets and kids. There is a fenced area for a garden with a well for watering the lawn and garden area. One year home warranty is also included.