Located on desirable Annin Street in Columbus. The home is just a short walk to the schools. The house has 3 bedrooms on the main floor. The main bedroom has a 1/2 bath attached and a walk-in closet. One of the bedrooms has a custom mural by a local artist, which is great for kids' rooms. The living room is spacious. Do you love to cook? All the kitchen cabinets and countertops are brand new. Downstairs boasts a large entertaining area for a movie room, pool table, or exercise room. The two bedrooms are spacious, with an oversized bathroom. Parking for an RV, boat, and extra vehicles. The backyard has lots of rooms that are fenced for pets and kids. There is a fenced area for a garden with a well for watering the lawn and garden area. One year home warranty is also included.
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $356,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An incredible property with a great history and an exciting future. In the 1870's this was an officer's quarters at Fort Custer. In the mid 19…
Welcome home to this beautiful west end new construction! This home has main level living with the master bedroom, laundry and an office all o…
Original 1960s Contemporary style home. Five bedrooms - four have en-suite bathrooms. Property has independent one-bed apartment with own entr…
Fixer upper special!! This 5 bed, 2 bath home is perfect for the handy! Large spacious rooms. The propane heater in the livingroom may not sta…
New Construction by Michael Christensen Homes in desirable Silver Creek Estates. This single level Modern Farm House has 3 Bedrooms, 2,5 baths…