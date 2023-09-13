This charming homestead is nestled in the heart of historic Columbus, Montana and close to the famous Yellowstone River. It boasts two residences, a 2-car-oversize garage, a pint-sized bunkhouse, a 7013 sq ft lot, lush landscaping, a well & sprinkler system. The primary home has 3 beds, 2 baths, high ceilings, a great room for living & dining, large kitchen with stainless steel gas range, fridge & microwave, ample cabinets/counters & laundry room with washer dryer. The basement apartment has a private, exterior entrance, 2 beds, full bath, another washer & dryer, big kitchen with appliances, roomy cabinets/counters/breakfast bar & dedicated parking spot. Remember the bunkhouse! Playhouse, guest room, gym, she-shed, man-cave, office, or summertime saloon! Two 8-foot doors & 2 parking spots on driveway. Newer siding, metal roof, rain gutters & newer vinyl windows throughout. Welcome home!
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Amazing Country Home. Featuring 5 Bedrms, 3 Baths, Family Room, 4 car Attached Garage. This home has been completely remodeled and is ready fo…
Welcome to country living in this one level home on 1.79 acres! Located in Pine Rock Subdivision...this home has elbow room to add a shop. Spa…