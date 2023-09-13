This charming homestead is nestled in the heart of historic Columbus, Montana and close to the famous Yellowstone River. It boasts two residences, a 2-car-oversize garage, a pint-sized bunkhouse, a 7013 sq ft lot, lush landscaping, a well & sprinkler system. The primary home has 3 beds, 2 baths, high ceilings, a great room for living & dining, large kitchen with stainless steel gas range, fridge & microwave, ample cabinets/counters & laundry room with washer dryer. The basement apartment has a private, exterior entrance, 2 beds, full bath, another washer & dryer, big kitchen with appliances, roomy cabinets/counters/breakfast bar & dedicated parking spot. Remember the bunkhouse! Playhouse, guest room, gym, she-shed, man-cave, office, or summertime saloon! Two 8-foot doors & 2 parking spots on driveway. Newer siding, metal roof, rain gutters & newer vinyl windows throughout. Welcome home!