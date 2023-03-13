After 21 incredible years the owners are ready to retire from The Bistro Cafe located in the heart of Cooke City, famous for breathtaking mountain ranges, pristine lakes, fishing, wildlife viewing, snowmobiling, 4x4 trails, peace & solitude, 5 miles from the NE entrance to Yellowstone National Park & 68 miles from Red Lodge via All-American Beartooth Highway. Property includes well established restaurant with Beer & Wine License, indoor & outdoor dining areas, rustic cozy mountain ambiance, full 2 bedroom 1.5 bath residence upstairs & additional employee quarters in back. Potential Gambling License for approved buyer. Financial statements & info provided to qualified Buyer after signing Non-Disclosure. Patio area south of Building is leased to The Bistro.