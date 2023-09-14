Amazing Country Home. Featuring 5 Bedrms, 3 Baths, Family Room, 4 car Attached Garage. This home has been completely remodeled and is ready for your family to start enjoying. 5 Acres for you to have your horses. Close to City but in the Country. Very Desirable Subdivision. Homes dont come available here often but here is one of the best for your viewing. Call today to Setup a Viewing of this amazing Home and Property.