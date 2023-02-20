Nestled in the Historic & Scenic rolling pine hills of Southeastern Montana, this 40 acre site has been graciously offered to its past guests as the Horse Creek Bed & Breakfast. With it's main home set up on the hillside, including 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms along with two guest cabins, this is the perfect place to pick up where the seller left off, making this business your own or a great country property to call home with room for guests and more! The varying topography of this fenced 40 acres offers views and privacy with space to have livestock or just simply enjoy the peacefulness and beauty of its wildlife including Elk, Deer, Turkeys and Pheasants. Only 23 miles to Colstrip, 15 miles to the Sarpy Creek Mine, 38 miles to Hardin, 47 miles to the Little Bighorn Battlefield and 88 miles to Billings which has major medical and an airport.
5 Bedroom Home in Hysham - $575,000
