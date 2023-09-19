Welcome to this exquisite 5 bed 3 bath home with breathtaking views of the Beartooth Mountains. Nestled within close proximity of the premier Red Loge Ski Area and Montana's largest city, Billings. Enjoy stunning mountain views with to outdoor recreation out your back door. Spanning over 4400sq ft, this home is an entertainer's dream. The spacious and well-appointed chef's kitchen boasts ample cabinets, ideal for culinary enthusiasts. The main bedroom is a true oasis, complete with an en-suite, his and hers closets, and direct access to the expansive deck. In addition to the luxurious living space, this property offers vast potential for outdoor enjoyment. With 3.5 acres, there is plenty of room to bring your horses. A large 30 x 40 shop provides ample storage and workspace for your hobbies and projects. Green thumbs will appreciate the garden and greenhouse. Rv Parking/Hook ups.
5 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $885,000
