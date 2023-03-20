Grand, sophisticated, and a bit of country. Located in Pheasant Brook Subdivision. 6 Acres of space and over 5,000 sq ft with the finest finishes and smart home upgrades. Entertainers dream with a stunning gourmet kitchen that flows into an open living area and formal dining. Just off the living area, enjoy coffee and relax on the covered back patio with gas fire pit. Primary bedroom offers his/hers closets, laundry, double sinks, and vanity. Walk down the lighted stairway to the lower bar area with granite counters, kitchen, and ambient lighting! Perfect for movie and game night! Movie room with surround sound, projector and screen, and 4 bedrooms. The yard includes a sport court and children's play area. Oversized 3 car garage, and 23x24 attached Shop w/ garage door on the back of the home. Horses OK and bridal path in neighborhood. Build a barn & shop! 2 Wells and ditch rights.