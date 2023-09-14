Exquisite custom home with one of a kind location featuring amazing views of the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River & Beartooth Mountains. Enjoy the open concept w/5 bedrooms, all of them with full baths, great room with 21 ft coffered beamed ceilings, floor to ceiling fireplace & custom one of a kind sculpture of the Beartooth mountains done by a local artist. Amazing kitchen, high-end appliances, dumbwaiter to transfer items upstairs along with an island with quartz counters & plenty of storage that seats up to 10. Dining room w/full wet-bar and large windows to show off the view. Enjoy the outdoors & views w/the enclosed sun room, covered patio w/gas firepit & coffered ceilings. 6 car garage, heated shop, beautiful landscape, back-up generator for power.. Truly a masterpiece! Watch the Video Tour: https://www.facebook.com/metrorealtorsllp/videos/807484247365558
5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $1,995,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…