Exquisite custom home with one of a kind location featuring amazing views of the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River & Beartooth Mountains. Enjoy the open concept w/5 bedrooms, all of them with full baths, great room with 21 ft coffered beamed ceilings, floor to ceiling fireplace & custom one of a kind sculpture of the Beartooth mountains done by a local artist. Amazing kitchen, high-end appliances, dumbwaiter to transfer items upstairs along with an island with quartz counters & plenty of storage that seats up to 10. Dining room w/full wet-bar and large windows to show off the view. Enjoy the outdoors & views w/the enclosed sun room, covered patio w/gas firepit & coffered ceilings. 6 car garage, heated shop, beautiful landscape, back-up generator for power.. Truly a masterpiece! Watch the Video Tour: https://www.facebook.com/metrorealtorsllp/videos/807484247365558