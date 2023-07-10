This warm and inviting custom built home is “Montana Modern” at its finest. This superior home sits on a .93 acre lot and has expansive views of Private Golf Course and Beartooth/Pryor Mountains. The main floor boast high end cabinetry, fixtures and appliances, 19 ft ceilings, double entrance doors, wet bar and quartz countertops. The large master suite includes a beautiful walk-in shower, stand alone bath tub, and double sinks. The upper level offers a second kitchen area, family room, 2 beds, 2 bath (one w/Jack and Jill) and a large bonus room that could be used as media, game, or bedroom. RV parking, covered patio, and a deck completes this home. Walking distance to Laurel’s premier 18-hole golf course with new club house due to be complete in 2023, and easy interstate access for a 15 minute drive to Billings. https://youtu.be/UGBj1e9STLA