Discover your dream home nestled on over an acre of meticulously landscaped property. This exquisite residence spans an impressive 3,506 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, offering the ultimate in comfort and luxury. The 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms provide ample space for the whole family to thrive. Each room is move-in ready, boasting modern finishes and marvelous attention to detail. Full finished basement with wet bar makes a great gaming room. The recently built shop is an oversize 2 car garage with storage space. Masonite work to be done soon. You'll appreciate the ease of a paved driveway for you and your guests. The stamped concrete back patio provides a charming space for al fresco dining and entertaining, while the fenced yard ensures privacy and securit