SELLERS ARE MOTIVATED, so come look today! Country Living but close to town! This home is a true gem and is something you definitely need to see. Tons of space inside and out. 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, HUGE living room and and additional living space in the basement. 1.08 acres with great views, room to roam, and fruit trees! Oversized Detached Garage could easily fit 4 cars. If you didn't need all of the space for parking, you could use the single door side as a work shop! The partially finished workshop also has a wood stove! From the back yard you have relaxing views of the rims and the open fields. Sometimes you get moose and other wildlife in your backyard. Apparently moose like apples, who knew? If you are looking for a great price, great space, and a great opportunity to make a large home your own, THIS IS IT.
5 Bedroom Home in Park City - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Announcing the launch of Alpine Basin; a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in just minutes from town, these homes feature fine finish…
Welcome home! This expansive, custom built home and beautiful grounds will accommodate multiple uses. New roof in fall 2021! The sprawling ran…
Nestled in the Historic & Scenic rolling pine hills of Southeastern Montana, this 40 acre site has been graciously offered to its past gue…
The West Fork is an excellent opportunity nestled away in the foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains. The valley is quiet, private, and relative…
Enjoy country living, beautiful sunsets, wildlife, and stars in the night sky at this peaceful 10-Acre Montana property. Raise chickens or oth…