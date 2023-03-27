SELLERS ARE MOTIVATED, so come look today! Country Living but close to town! This home is a true gem and is something you definitely need to see. Tons of space inside and out. 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, HUGE living room and and additional living space in the basement. 1.08 acres with great views, room to roam, and fruit trees! Oversized Detached Garage could easily fit 4 cars. If you didn't need all of the space for parking, you could use the single door side as a work shop! The partially finished workshop also has a wood stove! From the back yard you have relaxing views of the rims and the open fields. Sometimes you get moose and other wildlife in your backyard. Apparently moose like apples, who knew? If you are looking for a great price, great space, and a great opportunity to make a large home your own, THIS IS IT.