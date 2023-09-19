Located between Park City and Laurel, you will love this location on one acre. This move-in ready 5bd/3ba home has so many extras. 3bds/2baths, living room, library, formal dining, & laundry on the main level. The spacious kitchen is a cook's dream! Hickory hardwood floors flow throughout the main living spaces. The basement offers 2 add'l beds/1bath, family room, plus a man cave and sewing room both with blue pine ceilings. There is an attached 30x40 three car garage and yet there is still room to add a shop on the property! A charming wrap around porch is the perfect spot for sipping your morning coffee or afternoon toddy while tucked under the large shade trees. There is a private back deck and fenced yard complete with two wells and UGS. Quick commute into Laurel, Billings or Columbus from here. Owners have private access to the Yellowstone River.