Located between Park City and Laurel, you will love this location on one acre. This move-in ready 5bd/3ba home has so many extras. 3bds/2baths, living room, library, formal dining, & laundry on the main level. The spacious kitchen is a cook's dream! Hickory hardwood floors flow throughout the main living spaces. The basement offers 2 add'l beds/1bath, family room, plus a man cave and sewing room both with blue pine ceilings. There is an attached 30x40 three car garage and yet there is still room to add a shop on the property! A charming wrap around porch is the perfect spot for sipping your morning coffee or afternoon toddy while tucked under the large shade trees. There is a private back deck and fenced yard complete with two wells and UGS. Quick commute into Laurel, Billings or Columbus from here. Owners have private access to the Yellowstone River.
5 Bedroom Home in Park City - $620,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Have you been looking for that little piece of Montana to call home? Farm? Raise Livestock? Raise a Family? Or, Build your Dream Home? The opp…
Double wide 3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home in Shiloh Village Estates. Large Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters and Island opening to a sp…
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …