Last chance resort has rolling hills and breathtaking, panoramic views of the Beartooth Absarokee mountain ranges. You will not want to miss this very private end of road secluded gem only 10 minutes to downtown Red Lodge. The house (which is set up to be 2 in 1) has had great success as an AIRBNB, featuring 2 kitchens a large pantry with attached wine room and a beautiful patio with a hot tub. A large shop (3400sq ft including entry & greenhouse) with four large bays, heated floors, water, propane and electricity could also be quickly rented out locally to tradesman. This is a perfect place for a venue of any sort, unmatchable wedding memories, hunting fishing skiing hiking horses cows goats chickens sightseeing or National Parking are year round. Abundant in wildlife and zero restrictions No HOA fees This is a rare opportunity to LIVE your Montana dream Listing agent related to seller.