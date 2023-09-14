Last chance resort has rolling hills and breathtaking, panoramic views of the Beartooth Absarokee mountain ranges. You will not want to miss this very private end of road secluded gem only 10 minutes to downtown Red Lodge. The house (which is set up to be 2 in 1) has had great success as an AIRBNB, featuring 2 kitchens a large pantry with attached wine room and a beautiful patio with a hot tub. A large shop (3400sq ft including entry & greenhouse) with four large bays, heated floors, water, propane and electricity could also be quickly rented out locally to tradesman. This is a perfect place for a venue of any sort, unmatchable wedding memories, hunting fishing skiing hiking horses cows goats chickens sightseeing or National Parking are year round. Abundant in wildlife and zero restrictions No HOA fees This is a rare opportunity to LIVE your Montana dream Listing agent related to seller.
5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $1,695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…