We cordially invite you to witness the grand unveiling of a true masterpiece, a luxury timber framed home that captures the essence of refined living. With captivating vistas of the Beartooth, Absaroka, and Crazy Mountain Ranges, this residence is a gateway to nature's splendor. The gourmet kitchen showcases Thermador appliances, including a 48” cooktop, refrigerator & freezer. A Butler's Pantry houses double wall ovens, dishwasher, microwave and wine refrigerator, catering to culinary enthusiasts. Dual-sided fireplaces grace both levels. A wood fireplace connects the great room & sunroom, while a gas fireplace enhances the family room & den, providing cozy elegance. Be among the first to experience this architectural marvel. Follow us to witness the forthcoming renderings of this unparalleled luxury retreat. Your gateway to elevated living awaits. https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/854567119
5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $3,250,888
