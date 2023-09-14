This is a remarkable new build home located with majestic views on all sides. Home is being built to accommodate those views. This home will have all the amenities you desire: Sauna and Steam Room, 3 covered balconies, 2 main floor master suites, cigar/viewing room, theater room, butler's pantry, office. Look at the plans in the Documents. I am leaving out much of the description of this property. L & L Builders is the contractor, so you know there is the most care being put into every detail of this home. Photos taken September 2023. Projected completion November 2023. SELLER FINANCING AVAILABLE