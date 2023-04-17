This 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home is a spacious 2996 sq. feet with 2 car garage. The vaulted great room features a gas fireplace & open floorplan perfect for entertaining. The den upstairs opens to a great covered upper patio. Quality finishes include granite/marble kitchen countertops, tile backsplash & stainless appliances. Alpine Basin is a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in just minutes from town, these homes feature fine finishes, open floorplans & easy living where the HOA takes care of the details. As the development progresses there will be a clubhouse with equipment rental, community room, outdoor swimming pool, hot tubs & onsite property management for short term vacation rentals, snow/lawn by the HOA. Offering easy resort style living where you can "settle in but venture out" & enjoy all the outdoor recreation Red Lodge offers.
5 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $899,900
