This well cared for home is 30 minutes from Red Lodge Montana and situated on 43.6 acres at the foot of the Beartooth Mountains and has great views. Bring your horses and check out the abundant wildlife at this base camp bordered by BLM and close to the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone River is approximately 1 miles away. The acreage is in two parcels and has a 20’x30’ shop, chicken coop, 3 bay lean-to shed, perimeter fence, and a productive well (30GPM & 130 ft). The home has open kitchen and living space with a wood fireplace and 3 bedrooms on the main floor. The basement houses 3 non-egress bedrooms in the basement with a large family/game room with pellet stove.