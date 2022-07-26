Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac in the prestigious Ironwood Subdivision, this 9,048 SqFt estate is as gorgeous as it is spacious! This multi-level home is fully handicap accessible, given wide doorways and an elevator. Featuring 6 beds and 5.5 baths, a 3 car garage, .42 acres, multiple living/recreation spaces, an orchard, massive wine cellar, several en suite bedrooms, an additional basement kitchen, and more, this home has something for everyone! There is an exceeding amount of storage space within the custom built-ins and large closets. This kitchen is a winner; the solid wood cabinetry features many roll out drawers and racks, soft close hinges, several cooking spaces, a wine fridge, and more. There is great opportunity for outdoor entertainment and relaxation with an upper level deck and fully enclosed sunroom. This is a rare opportunity for a home this size in Billings.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,377,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Situated on 16 acres just a few miles east of the town of Big Timber, Montana. Greeting you out of every window are panoramic views of the Bea…
This luxurious property speaks to a buyer who truly values a home’s thoughtful craftsmanship and artistry in not only the materials used, but …
Are you looking to get your hands on some of that famous Montana property nestled on the banks of the Yellowstone River? Look no further! Imag…
Adorable bungalow built in 1920 near Billings Historic District. Bonus: fruit bearing Apple Tree in backyard. Living and dining rooms have lot…
SELLER IS VERY MOTIVATED to sell or trade this historic work in progress with tons of potential known as the Hotel Montana & Wild Horse Sa…
NEW GRANITE in the very large Chef's Kitchen and Master Bath! This custom home is very spacious, and it's never been lived in! Enjoy 4820 sq f…
Welcome home to this cozy abode. Fantastic opportunity for investors or an affordable housing option. Enjoy a quiet evening relaxing in the la…
Opportunity of a lifetime! Pristine country estate sitting on over 23 fenced/cross fenced acres situated in the beautiful Bighorn River valley…
Open house 1-3pm Sun 7/22. Feels like country living right in the middle of town. This 100 year old home has been COMPLETELY renovated and off…
ATTENTION INVESTORS!!!! An amazing addition to any portfolio, these properties have a great rental history and fantastic tenants! Buy this pro…