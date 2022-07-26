Jaw dropping architectural features and endless Big Sky views dominate this luxury Eco-home estate in the hills. The efficiency of berm construction combined with passive solar orientation results in a comfortable and highly energy efficient living space. A private gated road to your 40 acres gives natural seclusion only 15 minutes from downtown Billings. Enjoy the huge master suite that includes an office on the upper level. A second master suite on the lower level features a steam shower and a large dry sauna. Luxuriate in the outdoor hot tub with amazing views. High ceilings and a clerestory offer an abundance of natural light. The sprawling deck affords views of an undeveloped landscape. The reliable well and cistern system provide ample water. Power from the grid or solar & wind turbine makes this green Montana living with style. An additional 120 adjacent acres are also available.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,387,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Situated on 16 acres just a few miles east of the town of Big Timber, Montana. Greeting you out of every window are panoramic views of the Bea…
This luxurious property speaks to a buyer who truly values a home’s thoughtful craftsmanship and artistry in not only the materials used, but …
Are you looking to get your hands on some of that famous Montana property nestled on the banks of the Yellowstone River? Look no further! Imag…
Adorable bungalow built in 1920 near Billings Historic District. Bonus: fruit bearing Apple Tree in backyard. Living and dining rooms have lot…
NEW GRANITE in the very large Chef's Kitchen and Master Bath! This custom home is very spacious, and it's never been lived in! Enjoy 4820 sq f…
SELLER IS VERY MOTIVATED to sell or trade this historic work in progress with tons of potential known as the Hotel Montana & Wild Horse Sa…
Welcome home to this cozy abode. Fantastic opportunity for investors or an affordable housing option. Enjoy a quiet evening relaxing in the la…
Opportunity of a lifetime! Pristine country estate sitting on over 23 fenced/cross fenced acres situated in the beautiful Bighorn River valley…
Recently updated west end manufactured home in Golden Meadows community. One of the few homes with an attached garage. Buyer must be approved …
Open house 1-3pm Sun 7/22. Feels like country living right in the middle of town. This 100 year old home has been COMPLETELY renovated and off…