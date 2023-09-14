Now offering a $2500 buyer concession!! This mid-century rancher maintains much of its original craftsmanship, from the gorgeous hardwood floors to unique built-in storage throughout. It feels as though you would never run out of space here, and the possibilities are endless with a total of 6 bedrooms plus a bonus lockable workshop room in the basement. With your own well, you can enjoy a gorgeously green backyard in the shade of the many giant trees surrounding the home. Through attached garage, you could add a private entrance for the basement, which could easily become its own apartment! Located in the very heart of Billings west end, it won't take long to get to your favorite restaurants, shopping, or downtown corridor. Whether you are looking for a beautiful new home or investment property, this one has so many features you are going to want to see in person! See video