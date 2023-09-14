There's room for ALLLL your people in this unique, roomy, centrally located Heights home! You'll love the custom kitchen cabinets, three living/family rooms (1 with gorgeous wood vaulted ceiling, wet bar, fireplace, and cute balcony), expansive master suite w/bay window, huge craft/work room, gun safe, 3 sheds, BBQ-worthy deck, and so much more. There's even a dumbwaiter so you don't have to haul wood through the house to the upper-level family room fireplace! Appraised in August 2023 for $442,000. Sellers will pay $10,000 toward buyer's closing costs.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…