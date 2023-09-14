The picture perfect 2 story you have been waiting for with a front porch the entire width of the home, and can you say LOCATION! Centrally located, tucked back in a cute pocket of homes off 32nd St W. 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3672 sq ft. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Living room with built-ins. Kitchen with island, and half bath. Large formal dining. Main level master suite w/hardwood flooring, double sinks w/makeup counter, jetted tub, shower, walk-in closet, and laundry. 3 upper level bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Upper level loft area that functions well as an office area or den. Large upper level laundry with sink & cupboard storage. Lower level with rec area and family room space. 2 lower level bedrooms. Back patio off kitchen. Fully landscaped, fully fenced. Front porch perfect for a front porch swing. 2 car attached garage.